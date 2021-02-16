WATCH: Alligator nabs golfer’s ball on Florida golf course

ESTERO, Fla. (NBC) – A Florida alligator completed a golf foursome yesterday… Sort of.

Marc Goldstein and his two playing partners were surprised when they saw an alligator grab Marc’s golf ball after an errant shot.

The group was playing at Pelican Sound Golf Club in Estero when Marc hit his ball near one of the ponds.

He started recording with his cellphone when it became apparent, the gator wasn’t giving up the ball… The golf buddies erupting in laughter as the gator slid back into the water.

No word if Marc got a mulligan after that.