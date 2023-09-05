LAKE MARY, Fla. (WFLA) — A three-legged bear known as Tripod broke into a lanai over the weekend and decided to have a party.

Josaury Faneite-Diglio told NBC affiliate WESH that she received a security camera notification around 5 p.m. Sunday and saw that Tripod was paying her Lake Mary house a visit.

At the same time, Faneite-Diglio’s son, 13-year-old Joseph Diglio was home and heard the family dog Bruno barking. Soon after, he spotted Tripod breaking in by tearing a hole in the patio screen.

“Oh my God. I’ve never been this close to a bear,” Diglio said in the video.

Tripod then made himself at home and opened the family’s mini fridge.

“Once I saw him open the fridge, I got scared that he could open the doors to the houses,” Diglio said.

Faneite-Diglio told the news station that Tripod had some fish food that was left next to their fish tank and then proceeded to the bar.

“He took three White Claws, drank, and left very happy. His favorite flavor is mango and strawberry,” Faneite-Diglio told WESH.

Diglio said this was the second time a bear had broken through the patio screen.

“Just part of living where we live, honestly,” he said.

The family said Tripod is a “well-liked” member of the neighborhood.

“I was not scared because we know the bear really well. He lives here; we respect their habitat as much as we can,” Faneite-Diglio told WESH.