TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Florida men were lucky to escape serious injury Thursday when they were ejected through the front windshield of a tanker truck carrying over 1,300 gallons of cooking oil.

According to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the tanker, which was being driven by a 22-year-old Fort Lauderdale man, was traveling east on Buckingham Road west of Gunnery Road in Lee County when the driver lost control around 10 a.m.

A nearby security camera caught what happened to the two men next.

In the video, the truck can be seen spinning 180 degrees as it rolled onto its driver’s side. The two men were simultaneously ejected from the truck’s front windshield into a wave of spilled cooking oil.

Both men suffered only minor injuries. The crash report added neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt.

It was not immediately clear how or why the driver lost control. The crash remains under investigation.