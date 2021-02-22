WATCH: 15-year-old boy takes police on wild chase through Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Police arrested a 15-year-old boy Sunday after he led them on a dangerous chase through pedestrian-heavy streets of Miami Beach.

The Miami Beach Police Department released dramatic surveillance footage of the chase, which shows the suspect cut through grass and drive onto a busy sidewalk, forcing pedestrians to run out of the way.

The department said the officers’ sirens warned the pedestrians of the incoming vehicles, possibly preventing injuries.

Another camera angle shows the pursuit continue down another pedestrian-heavy street. During the chase, police said the driver struck an officer on a motorcycle and attempted to strike another.

The child was eventually arrested near 6 Street and Washington Avenue. Officers reportedly found a gun with an extended magazine on the driver’s seat. He faces several felony charges.