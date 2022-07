TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — “Have you ever heard an alligator ROAR?”

That was the question deputies in Charlotte County answered “yes” to early Friday morning after they trapped an 11-foot alligator that was spotted under a homeowner’s Jeep.

Deputies called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission to assist with trapping the 11′ 2″ alligator who fought back, opening its mouth and rolling around.

Authorities said the gator took out the homeowner’s light pole during the incident.