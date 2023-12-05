PEMBROKE PINES, Fla (WFLA) – A Florida Waste Pro driver is being called a hero after saving the driver of a tanker truck that caught fire after a crash on Highway 595 in Pembroke Pines on Tuesday.

According to Waste Pro USA, Dwight Howard was on his way to his daily pick-ups when he noticed fire and smoke on the interstate ahead of him.

After pulling over and notifying dispatch, Dwight grabbed the fire extinguisher from his truck and helped free the tanker driver. Once freed, Dwight used his uniform to put out the fire on the man.

“Dwight is a hero, saving this man’s life, and had he not jumped into action, the outcome would be much worse. This was a matter of seconds when he made all the right decisions and was so brave to do what he did. We are proud of his actions and to have him on our Waste Pro team,” commented Southeast Florida Regional Vice President Kenny Skaggs.

The driver was taken by first responders to a local hospital to be treated for burns on 100 percent of his body.