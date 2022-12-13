TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An 83-year-old Port Charlotte man who was trapped under a golf cart for several hours was rescued by an unlikely duo — two Waste Management workers.

According to a release from the company, driver Alex Galarza and assistant driver Paulino Ortega were driving along their regular route Monday when they noticed the man trapped under a golf cart at the end of a Port Charlotte driveway.

The workers immediately dialed 911 and started providing first aid treatment while authorities were en route.

In talking to the man, the workers noticed he was showing signs of hypothermia and learned he had been trapped under the golf cart for more than seven hours. Galarza and Ortega then wrapped the man in garments to warm him until medics arrived.

“We are so proud of our drivers, who remain vigilant on their routes and are quick to offer assistance when one of our neighbors is in need,” said Todd Peres, Senior District Manager for WM of Charlotte County.

Officials with Waste Management told News Channel 8 their drivers are trained to act as an extra set of eyes and ears for sheriff’s deputies, police, fire department, and emergency services. They are also trained to report emergencies or any suspicious activity that may take place during their routes.

“WM employees have undergone proper training in what to look for and how to respond in the case of an emergency or unusual activity,” the company said. “Should anything occur while on their routes, drivers have the necessary tools to act quickly in communicating that information to 911 or their dispatcher in the case of a non-life-threatening emergency.”