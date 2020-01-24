Warrant: Florida wife, 2 kids were stabbed, decomposing

CELEBRATION, Fla. (WESH)— Documents from the medical examiner’s office revealed the wife of Anthony Todt and two of his children were stabbed.

According to documents, 42-year-old Megan Todt and two of her children, 13-year-old Aleksander and 11-year-old Tyler, were stabbed.

The preliminary report reveals that Megan Todt had been stabbed multiple times.

There was also a report on Megan Todt’s 4-year-old daughter Zoe, but it does not detail any injuries.

The cause of death for all four family members is still listed as pending.

According to documents, the family members were all found decomposed inside their Celebration home.

Anthony Todt was arrested on multiple counts of homicide and one count of animal cruelty in the death of his wife, three kids and family dog.

Authorities said Anthony Todt first told law enforcement that his wife was sleeping. When officials called to her, they did not get a response. Soon after, authorities said they found all four bodies inside a second floor bedroom, along with the family’s dog.

Officials said Todt confessed to the killings after being taken into custody. Officials have redacted what Todt told officials in court documents.

Authorities said the family was killed close to two weeks before their bodies were found in the home earlier this month.

“Three children and a mother have lost their lives at the hands of a supposed husband and a father, and their family dog. This is despicable,” Sheriff Russ Gibson said.

