‘Wanted to create another Columbine’: Embry-Riddle Univ. student had rifle in backpack

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) -Officials say an Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University student has been arrested off campus for making threats.

The school released an email to say the student is being held in custody without bail, while officers at the school are working with the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Two students told officials they were worried about messages they received over a Snapchat group message.

The Daytona Beach Police say they responded to an apartment complex where the student, 19-year-old John Hagins, lives. He was detained.

Authorities say Hagins had a backpack that contained a collapsible rifle and a magazine. Police say he sold his vehicle to purchase that gun and ammunition.

Police say it was the last day of winter break at Embry-Riddle, adding: “This was all in his plan.”

Chief Jakari Young said Hagins referenced the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School to one of the department’s officers.

“He wanted to create another Columbine,” the chief said.

Hagins has been trespassed at the school and has been suspended. Hagins will not be able to return to campus.

School officials say a lockdown at the university was not necessary for the threat because the community and police were notified immediately and did what they are trained to do to keep everyone safe.

“Out of an abundance of caution, increased security protocols will be maintained on campus,” an email from the school said.

Detectives are still trying to piece together the exact motive, but police have learned that Hagins was in danger of failing classes at ERAU and was also cited for a traffic infraction while on campus yesterday.