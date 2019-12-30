Wanted Florida man caught after going live on Instagram

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man who was wanted on several charges in Volusia County was caught by deputies last week while he was live streaming on Instagram.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Kevin Gaines Jr. was arrested Thursday night after deputies tracked down his vehicle and found it at a home in DeLand. He had been wanted since November.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, Gaines was live on Instagram at the time and deputies could tell he was inside the home. The post says a deputy pointed his spotlight in the window of the home and could see the light show up in the live video before it ended abruptly.

Gaines surrendered when Volusia County deputies and DeLand police officers surrounded the home. He was arrested on several charges including possession of a firearm by a delinquent and warrants for grand theft auto and criminal mischief.

Deputies who searched the home say they found three guns. A fourth was found underneath a vehicle in the driveway.

