CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted for defrauding Kanawha County residents out of thousands of dollars.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, John Bragg II, 45, ran a car restoration shop in Indiana and is believed to have scammed several customers in Lawrence County and Johnson County, Indiana, Walton County, Florida, and Kanawha County, West Virginia.

Authorities say Bragg claimed to own the car shop that his significant other owned and ran in Indiana. Customers would pay for work that wouldn’t get done or purchase vehicles that wouldn’t be delivered. Bragg has two aliases “JB Goode” and “John Goode”, and has outstanding warrants in both Indiana and Florida.

Bragg was convicted of defrauding people in Walton County, Florida of more than $40,000. According to court records, Bragg claimed to be an attorney who needed to retire due to brain cancer. Bragg never has had a law license in any state. He was also convicted twice in Indiana for theft and bigamy.

The KCSO says that Bragg is believed to be in Kanawha County and has ties to West Virginia. If you know the whereabouts of John Bragg II or have information regarding any of these cases, please contact Detective B.S. Middleton, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Section.