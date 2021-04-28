‘Want me to cough on you?’: Man at Miami Beach store threatens workers after refusing to wear mask

MIAMI (NBC) – A confrontation broke out at a Miami Beach 7-Eleven on Tuesday after a man refused to wear a face mask and it was all caught on camera.

NBC Miami says the man walked into the store without a face covering and when the clerk asked him to put one on. The man not only refused, but he allegedly started screaming.

“He ignored her, and she told him again. And he said, ‘I’m not gonna put a mask on.’ And she said, ‘Well, you’re gonna have to leave,'” an unnamed witness told NBC Miami. A customer began recording the encounter and even intervened, and that’s when things started escalating.

The man is shown saying on video, “You want me to cough on you? Since I got COVID, right?” before coughing on the person recording.

Police say the maskless man pushed the victim’s arm causing him to drop his phone. It’s the latest blow-up over people refusing to wear a mask required by a business.

A Jacksonville woman was sentenced to 30 days in jail after video of her coughing on someone went viral.

As far as this most recent incident, the man who filmed it says he’s sharing the video to make this simple point.

“We all just gotta sit back and think about what we’re doing before we do it,” the unnamed witness said.

Police are investigating what happened in the incident. The suspect will face battery charges if he’s caught.