LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT has been undergoing a transformation to include new restaurants, shops and attractions, including a coaster based on the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ film.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is considered one of the largest fully enclosed coasters in the world. It is also Disney’s first-ever reverse launch coaster.

The thrilling attraction is considered an Omnicoaster, which rotates 360 degrees so riders do not miss any of the action.

The journey to save the galaxy begins when you walk through the Galaxarium which features planets and stars that showcase the differences between Xandar and Earth.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind also gives you a chance to travel through time and space with Rocket, Groot, Gamora and Star-Lord.

To experience this new coaster, a virtual queue will be in place that you can enter through the My Disney Experience app.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind officially opens to park visitors on May 27th at EPCOT. Additional details on how to visit can be found on their website.