BAY LAKE, Fla. (WFLA) — Walt Disney World announced that some of its hotels will temporarily close due to Hurricane Ian.

Disney said Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will close Wednesday through Friday.

Guests with current and upcoming reservations will be contacted, Disney said.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon will also temporarily close Wednesday and Thursday.

Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf will temporarily close Wednesday and Thursday.

As of Monday night, Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom and EPCOT will remain open.

Tracking Hurricane Ian

>> Latest updates on Hurricane Ian

>> Live Max Defender 8 radar

>> Tampa Bay evacuations

>> Find your evacuation zone

>> Max Defender 8 Hurricane Guide

>> School closures

>> Where to find sandbags

>> Closures and cancellations

>> Download the Max Defender 8 app