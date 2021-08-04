Walt Disney World to resume selling annual passes

A guest at Disney World was filmed hopping out of a ride vehicle over the weekend. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Walt Disney World announced Tuesday that its annual passes would be available to purchase soon.

“And for those wondering about Walt Disney World Annual Passes, new pass sales will become available in time for the start of the 50th anniversary celebration!” a press release stated.

Disney is expected to share additional information and details later this month.

The annual pass program was ended in January following shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Current annual passholders at Disney World were allowed to continue to use and renew their passes, but first-time buyers were not.