Walt Disney World to resume selling annual passes

Florida

by: WESH

Posted: / Updated:

A guest at Disney World was filmed hopping out of a ride vehicle over the weekend. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Walt Disney World announced Tuesday that its annual passes would be available to purchase soon.

“And for those wondering about Walt Disney World Annual Passes, new pass sales will become available in time for the start of the 50th anniversary celebration!” a press release stated.

Disney is expected to share additional information and details later this month.

The annual pass program was ended in January following shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Current annual passholders at Disney World were allowed to continue to use and renew their passes, but first-time buyers were not.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss