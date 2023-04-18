TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Walt Disney World just unveiled a new water park deal for Florida residents.

Floridians can “splash into magic” at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon with a two-day Disney water park ticket for the price of a one-day ticket.

Disney is offering two ticket options for residents. One of the ticket options is valid from April 18 to June 30. That ticket will cost $69 for anyone 10 and up and $63 for children ages 3 to 9.

The other ticket option is valid from April 18 through May 27. It costs $64 for anyone 10 and up and $58 for children ages 3 to 9.

Disney said the tickets can be used on consecutive or non-consecutive days.

The ticket is only valid for Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon as Disney’s Blizzard Beach is currently closed.

Floridians will need to show proof of residency at the park entrance.

Parking is free at Disney water parks and a reservation is not required.