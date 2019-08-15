Live Now
Walt Disney World launches cheaper midday ticket option for afternoon visitors

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World is offering a special ticket package for park goers who don’t get to the parks until the afternoon.

You can purchase a two-day pass for $81 per day ($162 total), a three-day pass for $78 per day ($234), or a four-day pass for $74 per day ($296). In comparison, Disney’s normal ticket price per day is $109.

There isn’t a one-day ticket option for this offer.

The ticket can be used at one of Disney’s four theme parks per day and is only valid after 12 p.m.

For more ticket information, visit here.

