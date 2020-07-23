Walmart shopper charged with pulling gun during mask dispute

This booking photo provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Fla., Vincent Scavetta on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Scavetta is facing felony chargers for pointing a gun at another Walmart shopper who told him to wear a mask. (Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is facing felony charges for pointing a gun at another Walmart shopper who had told him to wear a mask.

Arrest records released Thursday show 28-year-old Vincent Scavetta admitted to Palm Beach County sheriff’s investigators that he’s the man seen in surveillance video who pulled a gun during a July 12 argument.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

Scavetta said he feared for his life because Chris Estrada threatened him and hit him in the forehead with his umbrella’s tip. Scavetta said he had taken off his mask because it had gotten wet in the rain and made it difficult to breath.

He’s charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and improper exhibition of a firearm.

