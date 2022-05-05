ST. PETERSBURG. Fla. (WFLA) — Kelly Mothershead’s only son was injured on the job and given a doctors prescription for pain medication.

She said that medication led to a deadly addiction.

“My son, in 2011, passed away from a prescription drug overdose,” Mothershead said. “He was 26 years old.”

She said her son went through several programs to help him get past his addiction.

“He went through rehabilitation several times and I think every time you go through rehabilitation and stop using, then you go back to using again, you end up using too much and that’s where the overdoses come in,” Mothershead said.

However, she said in many cases there is no help for young addicts.

“These young kids, in their early 20’s, they’re too old to be on their parents insurance, they’re too young and don’t have health benefits where they work, so they don’t have health insurance,” Mothershead said. “There really is no drug treatment for them.”

For four weeks the State of Florida has been involved in a lawsuit with Walgreens for dispensing millions of highly addictive pills.

Walgreens said it did nothing wrong and only filled lawful prescriptions from doctors.

Wednesday, the judge abruptly halted the trial, and Thursday morning, Attorney General Ashley Moody announced a settlement in the case.

“The state has now successfully concluded litigation with Walgreens, and as a result we have now secured more than $680 million for the state of Florida and hurting Floridians,” Moody said.

The Walgreens corporation declined to comment on the settlement or the case.

Eleven other corporations have reached settlements with Florida for their involvement in the opioid crisis.

“Walgreens is the 12th and final defendant in our case to hold major opioid distributors, manufactures and pharmaceutical companies accountable for fueling this crisis,” Moody said. “This announcement brings the total funds secured through all of our determined litigation efforts to more than $3 billion for the state of Florida.”

It’s now be up to the governor and Florida legislature to decide how to spend the settlement money.