VP Mike Pence to visit Florida, discuss coronavirus vaccine

MIAMI (WFLA) — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Florida next week and discuss the progress being made on a coronavirus vaccine.

The vice president’s office announced the visit on Thursday. Pence is scheduled to fly to Miami on Monday to “mark the beginning of Phase III trials for a coronavirus vaccine,” the notice says.

While he’s in Miami, Pence is expected to take part in a roundtable discussion with university officials and researchers about the progress being made on a vaccine. After the discussion, Pence will hold a press briefing before flying back to Washington.

Monday’s visit will mark the second time the vice president has visited Florida this month. Pence previously stopped in Tampa on July 2.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: