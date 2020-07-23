LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

VP Mike Pence to visit Florida, discuss coronavirus vaccine

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (WFLA) — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Florida next week and discuss the progress being made on a coronavirus vaccine.

The vice president’s office announced the visit on Thursday. Pence is scheduled to fly to Miami on Monday to “mark the beginning of Phase III trials for a coronavirus vaccine,” the notice says.

While he’s in Miami, Pence is expected to take part in a roundtable discussion with university officials and researchers about the progress being made on a vaccine. After the discussion, Pence will hold a press briefing before flying back to Washington.

Monday’s visit will mark the second time the vice president has visited Florida this month. Pence previously stopped in Tampa on July 2.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss