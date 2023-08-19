TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With the 2024 presidential election just over a year away, voters may be thinking about how they will cast their ballots.

Under a law that Gov. DeSantis passed in 2022, to vote by mail in 2024, Floridians must submit a new request every two years, for each general election cycle, instead of four.

Every voter who requested a vote-by-mail ballot before Nov. 8, 2022, must resubmit their request for their mail ballots for the primary elections and the 2024 presidential election.

A vote-by-mail ballot is a convenient way for voters to vote without having to visit the polls during early voting or on Election Day.

However, this method requires voters to request a mail-in ballot that covers the entire calendar year for the next regularly scheduled general election.

All requests made prior to the end of 2022 are now expired.

A person must request the ballot, or they are not eligible to vote by mail.

The Florida Legislature passed Senate Bill 90 in late April 2021. Gov, DeSantis signed the bill on May 6 of that same year. The updated bill, Senate Bill 524, was signed in April 2022.

In 2022, more than 2.7 million Floridians voted by mail, with an additional 1.5 million people who received their mail-in ballot but didn’t return it, the Florida Divisions of Elections reported.

The law also limits a person’s lawful possessions of ballots to their own, those of an immediate family member (now including grandchildren), and two others.

The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is no later than 5 p.m. on the 10th day before the election. The presidential election will be held on Nov. 5, 2024.

Florida residents can request their “Vote By Mail” ballot at myfloridaelections.com.

For more information regarding the vote-by-mail ballot, visit dos.myflorida.com.

Not registered to vote? Register at registertovoteflorida.gov.