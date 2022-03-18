TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Is your March Madness bracket for college basketball already busted? Why not try your hand at the Florida Sheriffs Association’s “K9 March Madness Tournament?”

According to the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office on Twitter, the association is hosting the competition amongst 30 sheriff’s offices throughout Florida.

The Sarasota County’s fallen K9 Bryx is facing off against Sumter County’s K9 Saro in the first round.

K9 Axe from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, K9 Vinnie from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, K9 Moses from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, K9 Justice from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, K9 Waylon from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, K9 Scout from the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office, K9 Eddie from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and K9 Anakin from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office round out the Tampa Bay dogs involved in the contest.

To vote, Facebook users must “love” or “care” for their favorite K9. Voting will continue through the end of the day on Friday.

“The winner of each matchup will go to the next round until we crown our winner,” the Facebook post says.