TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted video of a few of its high-water rescue missions during Hurricane Ian.

Across the county, the sheriff’s office said there were over 1,000 calls for rescue.

“In 1 day 911 dispatchers handled almost 5x their normal call volume,” the sheriff’s office tweeted, saying rescues were responded to along with the National Guard and other local public safety entities.

According to the sheriff’s office, in the first two days of responding to Hurricane Ian-related issues, there were 11,954 calls.

“Hurricane Ian brought torrential rains and historic flash flooding. Volusia Sheriff’s Office, along with th National Guard and other local public safety answered the call.”