Virtual rally urges DeSantis to rethink reopening, honor lives lost to COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – U.S. Public Interest Research Groups and the group Marked by COVID are joining together Thursday to hold a virtual rally urging Governor Ron DeSantis to reconsider reopening the state.

This rally is being held during what the groups are calling the National Week of Mourning, where they will commemorate all of the lives lost due to COVID-19.

To date, more than 200,000 Americans and more than 14,500 Floridians have lost their life from the coronavirus.

This rally is coming on the heels of Governor DeSantis moving Florida into Phase 3 of reopening.

Syndey Reiss, a public health fellow with U.S. PIRG, told News Channel 8’s Megan Gannon the decision to reopen was not a safe one. Organizers with the rally are wanting the governor to rethink his decision to reopen Florida.

“For us, there is no real choice between the economy and human life. These premature reopening’s will continue to bring waves of new cases and they are needlessly extending this pandemic for everyone in Florida,” Reiss said.

