Viral video shows Florida deputies break up a party of close to 3,000 people

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP/NBC) – Thousands of people party over the weekend in Florida, some clashing with law enforcement officers.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday that the outdoor party spanning several locations in DeLand had 3,000 people.

Two men were arrested for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. During the arrests, two deputies were hit with a cup of alcohol some going as far as throwing a barstool.

Some party-goers said they were targeted because the crowd was largely African American, but Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a news release that the actions by deputies were aimed at keeping the public safe.

“Law enforcement is being tarred as racist and I’m, I’m not going to stand that. Some other elected officials or some other appointed officials may buckle when they hear that term. But this was anything but. We were out there doing our job, what we were paid to do.” Sheriff Chitwood added. “Three-thousand people, we make 8 arrests. I don’t know what shows greater restraint and greater de-escalation than that.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

