TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Videos have emerged showing the impact of Nicole as it moved into Florida on Wednesday and Thursday.

The storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near Vero Beach early Thursday morning, but quickly weakened into a tropical storm.

A video shows waves rush into a parking lot in Daytona Beach as the hurricane approached the area Wednesday. Another showed a building that had partially collapsed in Daytona Beach Shores. Other videos show wind and rain in other parts of the state.

The storm is expected to move across central and northern Florida and into Georgia, where it should become a tropical depression.

This story will be updated with more videos once they come into the newsroom.

Building partially collapses as Nicole moves in

Credit: Volusia County Sheriff’s Office

Waves rush into parking lot in Daytona Beach

Credit: Eric Liebman via Storyful

Strong winds as Nicole makes landfall

Credit: Logan Parham via Storyful

Nicole brings wind and rain to Orlando