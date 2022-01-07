VIDEO: Woman wanted for throwing Happy Meal at Florida McDonald’s workers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman seen throwing a happy meal at McDonald’s workers in Florida is being sought by police.

Miramar police said the unidentified woman became angry and “injured a restaurant employee” after her coupon was rejected.

Surveillance video shows her yelling and pounding on the drive-through window and tossing various items, including a happy meal, at staff.

Police are still working to identify the woman in the video. Those with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.