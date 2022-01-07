VIDEO: Woman wanted for throwing Happy Meal at Florida McDonald’s workers

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman seen throwing a happy meal at McDonald’s workers in Florida is being sought by police.

Miramar police said the unidentified woman became angry and “injured a restaurant employee” after her coupon was rejected.

Surveillance video shows her yelling and pounding on the drive-through window and tossing various items, including a happy meal, at staff.

Police are still working to identify the woman in the video. Those with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss