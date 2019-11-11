VIDEO: Woman steals golf cart from Florida hospital, takes it on I-95 joyride

MIAMI (WFLA) – A woman in a hospital gown created somewhat of a spectacle on Interstate 95 after she stole a golf cart and took it on a joyride.
NBC Miami obtained a cell phone video that shows the unidentified woman weaving in and out of traffic.
Police said the golf cart was stolen from a University of Miami hospital.
The woman was eventually taken into custody under Florida’s Baker Act, the news station reported.
A video of the joyride was posted on the Instagram page “onlyindade” Sunday and has more than 96,000 views and hundreds of comments.
