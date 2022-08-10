ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Orange County deputies said a woman was robbed Tuesday while holding her baby and with her young child by her side.

Deputies said the woman was standing outside a business on South Orange Blossom Trail around 9:30 a.m. when the incident happened.

Video released by OCSO showed a man walk up the woman and her children, allegedly with a gun. The man then grabbed a bag the woman is holding, along with the child’s backpack and tablet.

He can be seen getting into a car with their belongings.

OCSO said they arrested Joshua Davila, 18, and Corahn Myrie, 22, for the crime hours later.