Video credit: Broward Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man who was seen violently attacking a woman with three children at a grocery store in North Lauderdale last month remains at large, authorities say.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video of the attack Wednesday, but the incident occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

The video shows a man park his Nissan in the lot behind the building and follow a woman and her kids into the store. He is seen grabbing the woman’s necklace, punching her and fleeing.

Detectives are asking anyone who might recognize the man to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or dial **TIPS (8477).