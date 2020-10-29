LIVE NOW /
VIDEO: Thunderbirds fly over Walt Disney World

Florida

by: WESH 2 News

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – The famous U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew over Walt Disney World Thursday as part of a tribute for fallen military heroes.

The flyover of Walt Disney World marks the arrival of National Veterans and Military Families Month in November.

Both Walt Disney and his brother Roy served the United States during World War I.

Disney is a leading proponent of hiring, training and supporting military veterans.

The video will be shown as part of the Gary Sinise Foundation’s virtual Snowball Express conference.

