FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Fort Lauderdale say they are searching for thieves that struck a jewelry store.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department said four people made off with $30,000 in merchandise from a store at the Galleria Mall.

According to police, the four thieves worked together to conduct the heist, but they were caught on surveillance video.

If you know anything about the incident or the identities of the four individuals, call Detective Maupin at 954-828-5645.