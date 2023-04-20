TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida high school student was arrested after he let another student ride on the roof of a car that crashed into an SUV, injuring one of its passengers, WESH reported.

The incident, which was filmed, occurred in the parking lot of Lake Mary High School as students were leaving campus Wednesday afternoon.

In the video, the driver, identified as Hunter Hamilton, 18, can be seen speeding out of the parking lot with another student on the roof of his Infiniti before losing control of the car and crashing into a GMC Arcadia SUV. The roof rider, unable to hang on, slid off the car and landed on his feet.

Deputies said one of the two passengers inside the SUV suffered a head injury. Their current condition is unknown.

Hamilton was arrested and charged with reckless driving and culpable negligence.

“Not only was this event reckless, but it was also an incredibly dangerous activity that put multiple lives in immediate danger. The end of the school year is a time of the year we often see stunts like these increase,” said Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma. “We will have zero tolerance for these incidents, and individuals who engage in activities like this should expect severe consequences, including arrests from school resource deputies and officers. Along with our partners at SCPS, we will ensure that Seminole County schools remain safe for students, faculty, staff, and families.”