TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida authorities are searching for a suspect who nearly set themselves on fire while igniting the front doors of a church in Broward County.

Deputies said the incident unfolded on Monday, Aug. 14 around 1:41 a.m. at the Power Outreach Ministry.

Surveillance video caught an unknown individual pouring a flammable liquid on the front doors and setting a paper towel on fire. The person then used the paper towel to set the door on fire.

First responders quickly extinguished the flames but not before the fire caused more than $1,000 in damage.

The individual in the video then fled westbound on Northwest 26th Street. Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the individual is asked to contact BSO Detective Robert O’Dor at 954-321-4849.