TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspect in a carjacking in Marion County found that he bit off more than he could chew after getting bitten on the behind by a pursuing K9, according to deputies.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said a K9 deputy spotted a stolen vehicle on July 31.

Dashcam video showed the deputy follow the vehicle until the driver, Matthew Gerbert, began driving evasively to avoid him. The deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop only for Gerbert to speed off, kicking off a high-speed chase that lasted several miles.

Eventually, the suspect abandoned the vehicle and tried to run away, but he couldn’t escape the deputy and his canine companion, Jax, as shown in body cam video.

“We’re gonna release the dog!” the deputy shouted, warning the suspect to stop.

With the suspect continuing to run, the deputy unleashed K9 Jax, which bit Gerbert on the posterior. Gerbert then shouted in pain as the deputy told him to show his hands.

“The sooner you show me your hands, the sooner I take the dog off!” the deputy said.

“Get him off please!” Gerbert shouted.

The deputy took the dog off after putting the suspect into handcuffs. After catching the suspect, Jax got a couple “good boys” and a petting for a job well done.

Meanwhile, Gebbert got a real pain in the rear end along with charges for grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting without violence, driving without a valid license, and violation of probation.