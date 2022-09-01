PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A law enforcement officer’s final sign-off before retirement can be emotional, but a special surprise brought one Florida captain to tears.

When Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Captain Dominic Piscitello took part in the tradition to wrap up his nearly 30 years with the agency, instead of the usual dispatcher, his daughter and grandchild were on the other end of the radio.

“29 years ago … I watched in adoration as you, a father of four, graduated from the police academy and made your dream a reality,” his daughter said, getting choked up.

She relayed thanks from the sheriff’s office, the citizens of Putnam County, and most importantly from his family.

“Thank you for being the greatest role model a child could ask for,” she said before telling Capt. Piscitello he can see himself off duty for the final time.

“It is impossible to spend almost 30 years at an agency and not leave your mark,” the sheriff’s office wrote.