TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida police officer who was trying to break up a school fight Thursday was body-slammed into the ground by another student, video showed.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, a fight broke out between two male students at St. Cloud High School Thursday, Oct. 6, when an officer attempted to intervene. Moments later, a third student approached the officer from behind and grabbed him around the neck.

“Get off my [friend], bro,” the teen can be heard saying to the officer as he picked him up and body-slammed him into the ground.

A crowd of students gathered around the ensuing fight yelled as the officer was taken to the ground.

“With the help of a few amazing students and a school administrator, Officer Ball and another School Resource Officer were able to gain control of the student on the ground until other officers arrived to assist them in securing the student,” St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke said in a media release.

The 15-year-old student was arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence. He was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center in Orlando.

“What I witnessed was extremely disturbing. What occurred to Officer Ball was despicable and should never have happened,” Goerke added. “We will never tolerate behavior that targets our officers.”

Neither the officer nor the student was injured during the altercation.