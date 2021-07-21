VIDEO: Stolen SUV flips over on Florida highway after teens lead troopers on chase

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dashcam and aerial videos show the moment an SUV flipped over following a high-speed chase on Interstate 95 in Broward County, NBC 6 reports.

The video, which was captured on May 19 and released Tuesday, shows troopers chasing an SUV carrying five teenagers suspected of burglarizing a home in Fort Lauderdale.

The video shows the driver switch lanes and head toward an exit before they hit two cars and lose control of the vehicle, which went airborne and smashed into a guardrail. It flips over once and lands upside down.

An FHP vehicle is seen ramming into the vehicle before troopers swarm the car with their weapons drawn.

Troopers said eight people were hospitalized following the crash and others were treated at the scene. The teens all suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. They are said to be facing charges.