VIDEO: Stolen SUV flips over on Florida highway after teens lead troopers on chase

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dashcam and aerial videos show the moment an SUV flipped over following a high-speed chase on Interstate 95 in Broward County, NBC 6 reports.

The video, which was captured on May 19 and released Tuesday, shows troopers chasing an SUV carrying five teenagers suspected of burglarizing a home in Fort Lauderdale.

The video shows the driver switch lanes and head toward an exit before they hit two cars and lose control of the vehicle, which went airborne and smashed into a guardrail. It flips over once and lands upside down.

An FHP vehicle is seen ramming into the vehicle before troopers swarm the car with their weapons drawn.

Troopers said eight people were hospitalized following the crash and others were treated at the scene. The teens all suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. They are said to be facing charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss