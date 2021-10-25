Video shows trooper save unresponsive toddler choking on side of Florida interstate

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper saved a 1-year-old girl who was choking and unresponsive on the side of Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County.
The Florida Highway Patrol said on Twitter that Trooper Mathieu had responded to a call about a choking toddler on I-95 near El Portal on Oct. 16.
Dash cam video shows Mathieu arrive at the scene and jump into action, performing a series of back blows until the child regained consciousness.
According to WSVN, the girl was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The Highway Patrol praised Mathieu for his life-saving actions on Twitter over the weekend, calling him a “hero.”