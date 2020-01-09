Video shows teacher violently grabbing Florida middle school student

Florida

by: WESH 2 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PALM COAST, Fla. (WESH) – A middle school teacher in Palm Coast has been arrested after deputies said he was filmed violently grabbing and shoving a student.

Jeffrey Paffumi, 47, was arrested Wednesday following the incident Tuesday at Buddy Taylor Middle School in Palm Coast, officials with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said cellphone video shows Paffumi grabbing the 14-year-old, lifting him out of his chair, carrying him out of the classroom and pushing him into the hallway with a shove.

The student had allegedly been disobedient with the teacher and called him a disparaging name, according to an arrest report.

Paffumi is charged with battery.

Paffumi is listed as Rocco Paffumi in the school’s directory.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

