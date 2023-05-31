ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Video released Tuesday from the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office shows several swimmers being rescued from jetty rocks at Fort Pierce Inlet State Park.

The swimmers became stranded on the rocks shortly before Noon on Memorial Day, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

“Unfortunately, what transpired [Monday] happens far too often when swimmers don’t take into account the dangers that the slippery North Jetty rocks and swift current pose,” Sheriff Ken Mascara said in the post.

No serious injuries were reported and the group was brought safely back to shore by the sheriff’s office, the St. Lucie County Fire District and a nearby lifeguard, according to the post.

Mascara urged beachgoers to avoid the rocks for their safety.