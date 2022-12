WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Several iguanas were stunned by the cold weather in South Florida over the weekend.

Iguanas become immobilized when temperatures dip into the 30s and 40s. They remain stunned until the weather warms up.

A video shows the iguanas frozen at an apartment complex in West Palm Beach.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said green iguanas are not native to the state and are considered an invasive species due to their impacts on native wildlife.