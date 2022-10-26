TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Port St. Lucie police officer was recently hit by a car while directing traffic at the scene of an accident.

Video provided by TMX shows the officer’s body camera video, as well as the response from another officer.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department posted the video to their Facebook page on Oct. 19.

The post said the officer was on scene of a crash involving three vehicles around 8:12 p.m. Officers were directing traffic while the vehicles were being towed.

According to the post, a Toyota Avalon traveling north on Southbend Boulevard struck the officer in the road with its front passenger bumper. The officer rolled onto the hood and into the windshield.

The impact cracked the vehicle’s windshield and the officer landed in the grass on the shoulder of the road.

He was taken to a hospital by St. Lucie County Fire District. He was in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries at the time of the post.

The driver, a 60-year-old man, was not injured. He was traveling home from work. Preliminary information revealed the crash was an accident.