SANFORD, Fla. (WFLA) — A popular Florida dinner cruise collided with a sailboat on Tuesday night.

According to WESH, the collision happened at the downtown Sanford Marina. The popular paddle wheeler offering lunch and dinner cruises was blown off course while docking.

A video showed the Barbara-Lee dinner cruise ship colliding with a sailboat, snapping off the sailboat’s mast.

“He just took out the sailboat,” a bystander said in the video.

Stacey Guth, who lives on a boat nearby, started recording the paddle wheeler when things went awry.

“Things happen quickly, sometimes they happen quickly, sometimes they happen in slow motion, that’s what happened last night,” Guth said.

Michelle Wyatt, the owner of the dinner cruise, told WESH that a strong gust of wind pushed the paddle wheeler into the sailboat.

The sailboat was damaged to the point that it can no longer sail.

“They basically said it’s the equivalent of a fender bender, you know, it happens,” Wyatt said. “We feel horrible about the damage done to the boat, but the most important thing is no one was hurt.”

WESH reported that the cruise company will cover the damage to the sailboat. The Barbara-Lee was out for a lunch cruise the following day.