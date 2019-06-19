Video shows Orlando police officer being dragged by drug suspect

ORLANDO, Fla. (WKMG/WFLA) – An alarming video shows the moment an Orlando police officer was dragged in a car by a suspect who was trying to get away.

At times, the driver was going 60 miles per hour, with the officer hanging out of the window.

Investigators say Officer Sean Murphy pulled over a car driven by 25-year-old Zavier Askew just after 1 a.m. on May 9 and noticed marijuana residue inside of the vehicle.

Body camera video shows Murphy asking Askew to step out of the vehicle.

After Murphy searched the car, Askew jumped into the driver’s seat and hit the gas, with Murphy on top of him behind the wheel, hanging out the driver’s side window. The vehicle hit speeds of 60 miles per hour, according to an arrest affidavit.

Investigators say Askew hits a parked car at the dead end and the officer had to tuck his legs inside car to avoid getting pinned.

Askew was arrested by officers who tackled him to the ground.

He’s charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, kidnapping and other charges and is being held at the Orange County Jail on no bond.

