PALM CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Newly-released body camera video shows the frightening moments after an Amazon delivery driver in Florida was bitten by a rattlesnake.

According to a report from NBC affiliate WPTV, the 21-year-old woman received a nasty bite from a five-foot-long Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake coiled on the front porch of a home on Monday.

The driver can be heard describing the frantic scene in a recording of the 911 call.

“A snake? Let me get you on the phone with fire-rescue. Don’t hang up,” the dispatcher said.

Deputies arrived to find the driver sitting on the sidewalk. Body camera footage showed her clutching her upper thigh, where she was bitten.

“She was sort of lethargic in her interaction with our deputies, limited conversation,” Martin County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy John Budensiek told WPTV. “It was obvious when they were walking up to ask her what had taken place, you could see the bite on her inner thigh just above the knee.”

The driver was rushed to the hospital, where she was in “very serious condition” on Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office. The snake was killed after it was captured by a Martin County sergeant.

“It was aggressive,” Sgt. Brian Tyson told WPTV. “I used a long tool, a long pole to pin the snake against the wall and took care of it.”

An Amazon spokesperson said the company was looking into the incident.

“Our thoughts are with the driver and we hope for a full recovery after this frightening incident,” the spokesperson wrote in a statement.