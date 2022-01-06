Video shows missing Florida woman swimming in river before disappearance

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for 31-year-old Paola Marie Miranda-Rosa who went missing last month.

New video and photos of Miranda-Rosa taken by hikers show her wading in the Wekiva River on Dec. 18.



Previously, she was last reported seen visiting a relative near Semoran Boulevard on Dec. 17.

Family members of Miranda-Rosa positively identified her as being the person in the video.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, along with eight other specially-trained deputies will be at the Wekiva Springs Park searching the area Thursday, Jan. 6th, at 8 a.m.

The sheriff says they will be using a new portable underwater camera that can see into areas that would typically not be visible.

The search will for Miranda-Rose will stretch 4-and-a-half miles in the Wekiva River.