Video shows missing Florida woman swimming in river before disappearance

Florida

by: Katie Sivco

Posted: / Updated:

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for 31-year-old Paola Marie Miranda-Rosa who went missing last month.

New video and photos of Miranda-Rosa taken by hikers show her wading in the Wekiva River on Dec. 18.

Previously, she was last reported seen visiting a relative near Semoran Boulevard on Dec. 17.

Family members of Miranda-Rosa positively identified her as being the person in the video.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, along with eight other specially-trained deputies will be at the Wekiva Springs Park searching the area Thursday, Jan. 6th, at 8 a.m.

The sheriff says they will be using a new portable underwater camera that can see into areas that would typically not be visible.

The search will for Miranda-Rose will stretch 4-and-a-half miles in the Wekiva River.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss