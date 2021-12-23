Video shows man ‘violently’ punch 3 year old at Miami pharmacy, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are searching for the man they say “violently” punched a 3 year old boy in the head at a Miami pharmacy.

Detectives with the Miami Police Department said Marvin Green, 27, is wanted in connection to the physical assault of a 3 year old at NW 16th Ave & NW 20th Street on Dec. 13.

Surveillance video allegedly shows Green punching the child over the head before rushing out of the store, according to police.

Green is wanted for aggravated battery. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477), or the City of Miami Police Assaults Unit at (305) 603-6940 / (305)-579-6111.

