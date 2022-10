TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A video taken in Fort Myers Beach last week shows Hurricane Ian raging over Fort Myers Beach and inundating streets.

Frank Loni captured video of the storm over Estero Boulevard.

You can see strong winds and submerged buildings and cars.

Ian made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane. At least 58 people in the state died in the storm, mostly from drowning.