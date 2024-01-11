TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The deadly collision between a Brightline train and a SUV in central Florida on Wednesday was caught on camera.

Security camera video from a nearby business in Melbourne, obtained by NBC affiliate WESH, showed the SUV maneuvering around a stopped car at the railroad crossing.

The SUV collided with an oncoming Brightline train, killing the 62-year-old driver and sending his passengers to the hospital. Workers at a nearby business rushed outside after hearing the commotion.

“Me and my showroom manager were wondering, ‘what was that?’” Jacob Hungerford told WESH.

“The car was flipped over on its side,” Hungerford said. “There was a lady hanging out the back, covered in blood. They were all saying, ‘Please help me. Please help me.’”

At the site of the crash, Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey urged residents to be cautious at train crossings and to obey the crossing arms.

“Years ago, we had five or six trains maybe a day, and we’re getting, you know, five, six times that,” Alfrey told WESH. “You really have to focus on your safety, your passenger safety and really where your vehicle is. You can’t stop on the tracks.”